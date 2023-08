Harrison was released by the Colts on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis on Aug. 14 before getting released Tuesday. The 26-year-old played two years in Jacksonville and three in Cleveland before agreeing to terms with the Colts this offseason. Throughout his five-year career, the veteran safety has appeared in 67 games and tallied 223 tackles, 23 pass breakups and five interceptions.