Harrison tallied 20 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two passes defensed, two interceptions and one touchdown across seven regular-season games in 2023.

Harrison spent the first 11 weeks of the 2023 season on Indianapolis' practice squad, and shortly after being called up to the active roster he was asked to switch positions to middle linebacker following the release of Shaquille Leonard. The veteran is now set to hit free agency this offseason, and his ability to contribute at both safety and linebacker could help Harrison's odds of inking a new contract quickly.