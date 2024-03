Harrison re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison appeared in seven games for Indianapolis in 2023, notching 20 tackles (11 solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He could be in line to compete for a starting role in 2024 if the Colts don't bring in another safety via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.