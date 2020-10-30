site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Ryan Kelly: Questionable with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kelly (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Kelly hurt his knee Wednesday and has been unable to practice since. Rookie Danny Pinter would start at center if Kelly can't go.
