Leonard (back) has yet to return to practice with the Colts, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Leonard is still recovering from his second back surgery, which he underwent in November. The linebacker appeared in just three games in 2022, recording 11 tackles, one pass deflection and an interception while he dealt with a concussion, a broken nose and a back injury. The Colts will likely continue to be cautious in their approach with Leonard ahead of the 2023 campaign in hopes to have their defensive leader available for Week 1 versus the Jaguars.