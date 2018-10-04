Colts' Skai Moore: Promoted from practice squad
Moore signed a contract with the Colts on Thursday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Moore was promoted to the active roster alongside cornerback Lenzy Pipkins. With Darius Leonard (ankle) considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Moore serves as a depth option to shore up the team's linebacker corps.
