Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Finds pay dirt in season opener

Hilton turned 11 targets into five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Hilton's five-yard touchdown gave Indianapolis a 23-10 lead with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter, but it was all Bengals after that. The speedy wide receiver was one of four Colts to draw at least nine targets from Andrew Luck, who was asked to throw it 53 times with the ground game struggling. With Luck back under center, Hilton's heavy workload should translate into excellent results.