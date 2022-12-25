Hilton caught his only target for 52 yards in Saturday's win over the Eagles.

The veteran wideout's first look from Dak Prescott early in the second quarter resulted in an illegal contact penalty on Darius Slay to convert a fourth-and-8 and help lead the Cowboys to their second touchdown of the game, but Hilton first official target from his new QB produced one of the highlights of the day. On a third-and-30 from the Dallas 29-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, Prescott heaved the ball deep down the sideline and watched Hilton run under it to flip the field, setting up the team's final TD of the afternoon. CeeDee Lamb is the unquestioned top option in the Cowboys passing game, but Hilton's immediate impact in his first game with the team could result in bigger volume over the final two weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.