Hilton played in three regular-season and two postseason games for Dallas in 2022, catching 10 of 15 targets for 159 yards.

The long-time Colt wound up being Plan B for the Cowboys after they determined Odell Beckham wasn't going to be able to help them for the stretch run, and Hilton made an immediate impact in his Week 16 debut when he hauled in a 52-yard catch on his only target from Dak Prescott. Hilton was purely a depth option for the team though, and the 33-year-old's days of being an elite downfield threat are long behind him. It's not yet clear if Dallas has any interest in bringing him back in 2023, or if he'll try to catch on with another club over the summer.