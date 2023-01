Hilton caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

The entire Dallas offense went into the tank in the final game of the regular season, and Hilton's two grabs were second among Dallas wideouts behind CeeDee Lamb's five. The long-time Colt posted a 7-121-0 line on 10 targets over three games with the Cowboys, but Hilton's not likely to see a significant increase in his role in the wild-card round against the Buccaneers.