Dallas signed Hilton to a one-year contract Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hilton caught 23 of 37 targets for 331 yards and three scores across 10 appearances with the Colts last year, but he remained a free agent throughout the majority of the 2022 campaign before landing a deal with the Cowboys. The veteran wideout has five 1,000-yard seasons in his 10-year career, but his last came in 2018. Regardless, he joins an already talented group and should provide much-needed depth behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington, who made his season debut in Week 14 following a prolonged recovery from a foot injury.