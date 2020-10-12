Hilton caught six of 10 targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Hilton set season highs in targets, catches and receiving yards while finally displaying something of a rapport with Philip Rivers. Much of his production came with his team trailing in the second half, but it was a good sign nonetheless after Hilton averaged 36.3 yards per game over the previous three. He will enjoy a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Bengals and will look for a breakout performance after a subpar start to the season.