Burton caught five of six targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Burton surprisingly received the second-most targets on the team, and although he managed just 6.6 yards per catch, he clearly had the attention of Philip Rivers. He also received five targets in his season debut a week ago and seems to be carving himself out a role in the offense. Burton will look to continue his ascent next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Bengals.