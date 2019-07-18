Lewis (knee) was a participant at June minicamp, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Lewis sat out both of the Colts' playoff games due to the knee injury but is good to go heading into training camp. The 2018 second-round pick played defensive end during his rookie campaign but has been working at defensive tackle this offseason due to the signing of edge rusher Justin Houston.

