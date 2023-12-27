Rodriguez (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Rodriguez ran for 57 yards and two TDs in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets, making the most of Brian Robinson's absence due to a hamstring injury but then ultimately suffering an injury of his own. The rookie wore a walking boot after the game and was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday, making his absence from practice Wednesday the furthest thing from a surprise. Robinson. meanwhile, returned to practice as a limited participant, potentially setting the stage for him to rejoin Antonio Gibson in the backfield as QB Jacoby Brissett prepares for his first start of the season.