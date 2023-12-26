Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Rodriguez (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Rodriguez was spotted with his right foot in a walking boot in the locker room following Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets, so it's not especially surprising that he'll need an MRI as the Commanders look to determine the extent of his injury. While top back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was sidelined for the second game in a row, Rodriguez once again handled an expanded role Sunday, playing 22 snaps and carrying 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns while adding one catch for seven yards. With the statuses of Robinson and Rodriguez both in flux for the team's Week 17 matchup with the 49ers, the Commanders are left with Antonio Gibson and Derrick Gore as their lone healthy backs at the moment.