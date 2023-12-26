Rodriguez suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Rodriguez was spotted in a walking boot after the win, but the exact nature of his injury remains unclear. Jhabvala reports that Rodriguez "rolled his ankle" against New York. Given all of the injuries in its backfield, Washington signed Jaret Patterson to the practice squad Tuesday.
