Rodriguez carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

For the second straight week with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined, Rodriguez split the backfield workload with Antonio Gibson nearly equally, but this time the rookie was the far more effective and productive back. Rodriguez got the Commanders on the board with a 12-yard TD run in the second quarter before punching in a one-yard score in the fourth quarter as the team nearly pulled off a comeback from a 27-7 deficit. Robinson has yet to resume practicing, and if he misses another game, Rodriguez could break out of the timeshare with Gibson in Week 17 against the 49ers.