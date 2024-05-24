With the Commanders not selecting a running back in last month's draft, Rodriguez profiles as the team's No. 3 option at running back behind Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson,Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Per Standig, Rodriguez, who's presumably past his late season ankle issue, appears to be the clear early-down backup to Robinson, but with Ekeler also in the mix and destined to see plenty of touches, notably in passing situations, Rodriguez doesn't initially have a path to steady volume as the 2024 season approaches. As a rookie, the 2023 sixth-rounder recorded 51 carries for 247 yards and two TDs to go along with two catches for 12 yards in 13 regular-season contests. Also currently in the Commanders' depth RB mix are Jeremy McNichols, Austin Jones and Michael Wiley.