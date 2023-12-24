Rodriguez was spotted with a boot on his right foot following Sunday's victory over the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Rodriguez had easily his best game as a professional in Week 16, totaling 65 yards and two scores, but it appears he injured his foot somewhere along the way. Further details were not immediately available, but Rodriguez's status will be updated again when more information is released.
