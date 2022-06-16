Samuel has come on and off the field during mandatory minicamp practices, but he isn't dealing with any injuries, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said the training staff feels Samuel is in a "good spot" after his participation in OTAs and Tuesday's minicamp session, but that the team is exercising caution about how many reps the wideout handles. The 25-year-old appears back to full health after missing all but five games of the 2021 campaign, but the Commanders are nonetheless being precautionary for now. With top wideout Terry McLaurin skipping minicamp due to contract negotiations and Samuel sometimes off the field, rookie first-round pick Jahan Dotson is receiving plenty of opportunities to handle first-team reps with quarterback Carson Wentz.