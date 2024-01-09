Samuel finished 2023 with 62 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns on 91 targets and seven carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel was one of five Commanders to catch four TD passes and otherwise finished second to Terry McLaurin in the major receiving categories. Second-year pro Jahan Dotson was a disappointment as the No. 2 receiver and took a step back from his rookie season, whereas Samuel's 2023 receiving numbers were nearly identical to those from 2022 (62-613-4 receiving line). A lack of rushing opportunities was the biggest change for the 27-year-old, as he got just seven carries under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after taking 37 the previous season. Bieniemy wasn't fired along with head coach Ron Rivera, but it's nonetheless possible Samuel ends up in a new offense for 2024 given that he's reached the end of his three-year contract. Groin and hamstring injuries limited him to 84 snaps in the first season of the deal, but he then missed just one game the past two years while handling snap shares of 71.4 percent (2022) and 55.5 percent (2023). Samuel shouldn't have too much trouble finding teams that are interested in signing him as a No. 3 receiver