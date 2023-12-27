Samuel caught one of six targets for 16 yards and handled two carries for four yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

Samuel's six targets tied for a team-high Sunday, but the wideout was unable to take advantage of his opportunities. Over the past four contests, the veteran is averaging eight targets per game. Samuel's consistent involvement in Washington's passing attack make him an intriguing option for fantasy, and the 27-year-old will look to bounce back in Week 17 when the Commanders host the 49ers.