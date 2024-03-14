The Bills and Samuel agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Over the last two seasons in Washington, Samuel combined for 126 catches (on 183 targets), 1,269 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 regular-season games. He also boasts an average of 5.9 yards on 121 carries across seven years as a pro. With Buffalo, Samuel will bring a versatile aspect to a passing game headlined by QB Josh Allen, WRs Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid.