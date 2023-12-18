Samuel recorded five receptions on nine targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.

Samuel was overshadowed from a yardage perspective by teammate Terry McLaurin, though he keyed a second-half comeback for the Commanders. He doubled his touchdown total for the season with his two scores, which came from 19 and three yards away. While Samuel isn't likely to replicate this type of performance moving forward, he now has at least five targets in four of his last five games, either finding the end zone or topping 50 receiving yards three times in that span.