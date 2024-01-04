Samuel isn't participating in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel appeared Wednesday on the Commanders' initial Week 18 injury report with the same hamstring issue, but he was a full participant in practice that day. The Commanders haven't relayed that Samuel experienced any setbacks in Wednesday's practice, so his absence one day later could well be maintenance-related. Either way, Samuel's status for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys will gain some clarity by his participation -- or lack thereof -- in the Commanders' final practice session Friday.