Johnson (shoulder) was absent from the Commanders' injury report Wednesday.

Johnson strained his rotator cuff after being body-slammed by Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews during a joint practice session in training camp. He registered career-highs in tackles (29) and pass deflections (9) in 11 games last season and will provide key depth for a Commanders' secondary headlined by Kendall Fuller, Emmanuel Forbes, Darrick Forrest and Kamren Curl.