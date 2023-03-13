The Commanders signed Johnson to a two-year contract Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson joined Washington back in 2018 but proceeded to operate primarily as a special-teams contributor throughout his first three seasons in the league. The 5-foot-9 cornerback then served as a rotational cornerback in 2021 before registering career bests in tackles (29), sacks (one), interceptions (one) and passes defensed (nine) across 11 games suited up for this past campaign. Johnson is now set to compete for a consistent starting role in the Commanders' secondary throughout the offseason and into training camp.