Johnson appeared in 11 (four starts) games during the 2022 season and recorded 29 tackles (20 solo), a sack and an interception.

Johnson had the most efficient season of his career despite starting the year off on the practice squad. The 27-year-old set a new high in tackles while also registering the first sack and interception in his five years as a pro. Johnson's role increased as the season went on as nearly two-thirds of his playing time came during the last four weeks of the season. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 2018 undrafted free agent will look to compete for playing time either in Washington or elsewhere next year.