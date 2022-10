Johnson was signed to the Commanders' active roster Tuesday ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Johnson will join Washington's active roster for the second time this season, playing seven snaps on the special-teams unit in Week 6 versus the Bears. The cornerback will likely operate in a similar role versus the Colts on Sunday, serving as a depth option in the Commanders' secondary.