Johnson suffered a strained rotator cuff in an altercation during the Commanders' joint practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Johnson reportedly picked up the injury when he was body-slammed by Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews during one of multiple fights in the joint practice session. Johnson re-signed with Washington in March after posting a career-best 2022 campaign and is looking to earn an expanded role during training camp. He is considered day-to-day.