Share Video

Link copied!

Allen (knee) is a full participant at Washington's organized team activities, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.

Allen missed one game during the 2023 season, which happened to be the regular-season finale. The cause of his absence was a knee injury. His full participation at OTAs indicates his health is back up to par. The 2017 first-round pick accumulated 53 tackles (30 solo) and 5.5 sacks last year, and he projects to once again start on the Commanders' interior defensive line in the upcoming season.

More News