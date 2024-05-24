Allen (knee) is a full participant at Washington's organized team activities, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.
Allen missed one game during the 2023 season, which happened to be the regular-season finale. The cause of his absence was a knee injury. His full participation at OTAs indicates his health is back up to par. The 2017 first-round pick accumulated 53 tackles (30 solo) and 5.5 sacks last year, and he projects to once again start on the Commanders' interior defensive line in the upcoming season.
