Allen (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old defensive tackle recorded back-to-back DNPs to open the Commanders' week of practice, and he's now in line to miss his first game of the season in Week 18. With Allen missing Sunday's affair, expect Phidarian Mathis to shoulder more work on Washington's defensive line.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Tending to knee injury•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Productive in loss•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Registers in sack column again•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Potential trade candidate•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Will suit up at Giants•