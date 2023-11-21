Allen recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Giants.
Allen got into the sack column for the second straight game and for the fifth time this season in Week 11. He's undoubtedly one of the best defensive tackles in football, but the ability of offences to double-team him keeps him from being an elite IDP option.
