Curl (quadriceps) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
The 24-year-old safety out of Arkansas popped up on the Commanders' injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps issue. Curl has yet to miss a game this year and he'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into Washington's season finale unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
