Curl (quadriceps) signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Rams on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Curl was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, but he maintained a significant role on the defensive unit for the Commanders in all four of his seasons with the team. He topped 80 tackles in each of those campaigns and had at least four passes defensed on three occasions. He'll play a key role in a revamped Rams' secondary that also includes the newly added Darious Williams.