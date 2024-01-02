Curl finished Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers with nine tackles (six solo).

Curl finished third on the Commanders' defense in tackles behind Cody Barton and Khaleke Hudson. It was the first time this season that Curl did not play every single defensive snap in a game, although he still played 62 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss. The 2020 seventh-round pick out of Arkansas has a career-high 115 tackles (74 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 16 games this season.