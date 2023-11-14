Curl recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Commanders' Week 10 loss to Seattle.

Curl's 10 tackles marked the fourth time this season he has reached double-digit tackles and first time since Week 6. He saw the field for 100 percent (74) of defensive snaps, which marked his 10th time doing so in as many games. He has been the picture of reliability for Washington this season and will look to continue that streak heading into Week 11 versus the Giants.