Curl (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Curl is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season in Week 18 after popping up on Washington's injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice due to a quadriceps issue. If the 24-year-old safety does end up getting ruled out, he'd be the Commanders' fourth defensive back in line to miss Sunday's affair.