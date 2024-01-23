Curl (quad) played 16 games in 2023 and recorded a career-high 115 tackles (74 solo), with five pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.

The only game he missed was Week 18, on account of a quad injury that he should recover from well before the 2024 campaign. The 2020 seventh-round pick made 53 starts the past four seasons and was mostly one of the more reliable parts of unreliable Washington defenses, though he hasn't picked off a pass since his rookie campaign. Curl will turn 25 in March, about two weeks before he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency. It won't be shocking if the Commanders re-sign him before then, but if not, he should be able to find a starting job (or at least a good opportunity to compete for one).