Igbinoghene signed a contract with the Commanders on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Iginoghene accumulated an underwhelming first four years of his career. After tallying 29 tackles and five passes defended over 32 regular-season games with Miami, the 2020 first-round pick was traded to Dallas ahead of the 2023 regular season. He never managed to carve out a significant role with the Cowboys, primarily playing on special teams across five appearances with the team. Igbinogene will now follow former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington.