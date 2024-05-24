Butler (wrist) is participating at Washington's organized team activities, Stephen Whyno of the team's official website reports.
Butler missed the final two games of the 2023 season due to a wrist injury. The severity of the injury was unknown at that time, but his presence at OTAs indicates his health is back up to par. He projects to start at free safety in the upcoming season opposite Jeremy Chinn.
