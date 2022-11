Toney (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, per the team's official site.

Toney is now slated to miss his first game of the 2022 campaign due to a calf issue. Across the team's previous five contests, the 24-year-old has totaled just 11 defensive snaps in that span, so his absence in Week 9 likely won't alter Washington's game plan too much.