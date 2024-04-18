The NFL reinstated Toney from suspension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Toney missed all of the Commanders' 2023 campaign after getting suspending for violating the NFL's gambling policy, but he's now been reinstated. Across his 26 appearances with Washington from 2021-2022, the 26-year-old defensive end recorded 16 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. He's now expected to compete for a rotational role on the Commanders' defensive line as the offseason progresses.