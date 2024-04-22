The Commanders waived Toney on Monday, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Toney was reinstated by the NFL this past Thursday after having served a suspension for violating the league's policy on gambling. The 2021 seventh-rounder, who last played during the 2022 season, when he recorded eight tackles in 16 regular-season games with Washington, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth defensive end.
