Share Video

Link copied!

The Commanders waived Toney on Monday, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Toney was reinstated by the NFL this past Thursday after having served a suspension for violating the league's policy on gambling. The 2021 seventh-rounder, who last played during the 2022 season, when he recorded eight tackles in 16 regular-season games with Washington, will now look to catch on elsewhere as a depth defensive end.

More News