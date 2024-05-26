Castro-Fields (shoulder) is participating at the Commanders' organized team activities, Stephen Whyno of the AP News reports.
Castro-Fields landed on Washington's injured reserve prior to Week 18 last season with a shoulder injury. He suited up for eight games in 2023, but was primarily only used on special teams. He finished the year with four tackles (three solo). He is competing for a depth role in the Commanders' secondary in the upcoming season.
