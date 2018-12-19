Cowboys' Brett Maher: Scoreless versus Colts
Maher missed his lone field-goal try and did not attempt an extra point in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.
Maher had a 48-yard field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown, though that eventually got called back as the recoverer was ruled down by contact, following Dallas' first offensive drive of Sunday's game. After that, the Cowboys struggled to put him in scoring position, resulting in both parties finishing with a goose egg on the day.
