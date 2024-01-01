Maher signed with the Rams on Monday after being released by the team Oct. 24, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Los Angeles waived kicker Lucas Havrisik earlier in the day after he missed two extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Giants. Havrisik had been the kicker since the Rams released Maher, but he missed five field goals and three extra points in his nine games. Maher has missed six field goals and an extra point in seven appearances with the Rams this season, but the team struggled to find a better option, per Beacham.