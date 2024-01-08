Maher connected on one of two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco.

The veteran kicker didn't get to do much in his first game since returning to the Rams to replace the struggling Lucas Havrisik, with no field goals attempted in the contest. Maher had his second extra-point attempt on the day sail wide left, a discouraging sign for a Rams team that struggled mightily from the position all year. Maher ends his abbreviated 2023 campaign 17-for-23 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-15 on PATs, and he'll look to avoid repeating his disastrous 2022 postseason performance with the Cowboys, where he missed five of six PATs in two games.