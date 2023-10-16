Maher connected on all four field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

While Maher didn't make a lengthy field goal during his busy day of kicking, he was perfect on all six of his kicks including field goals from 25, 29, 35 and 43 yards, respectively. The solid day for Maher was something fantasy managers were relieved to see after Week 4's shaky performance and a complete lack of field-goal attempts in Week 5. Maher now stands at a more reliable 16-for-20 on field goals on the year, making it easier to trust the veteran heading into a Week 7 home matchup against the Steelers.